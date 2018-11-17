United Brothers emerge winners

Our Correspondent

TAMENGLONG, Nov 17 : A Foundation Day celebration of “The Cham” daily newspaper cum National Press Day was organized at Mini Stadium Tamenglong, today.

The event was graced by MLA Samuel Jendai as chief guest and Ravinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner Tamenglong as guest of honour.

5th Manipur Rifles Deputy Commandant, Namsadai Peter, 23rd Assam Rifle RMO, Capt Kumaran and SDPO Tamenglong, Josiah Pamei also attended the event as special guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Samuel jendai assured that one press club will be constructed in the district Headquarters within September next year.

Final match of the 5th DihCham Volleyball Tournament was played between United Brothers and United Club of Soubunglong in which United Brothers won the final match and took home a cash prize of Rs 30000 and a trophy.

The prize for Best Smasher was begged by Sakhil of United Club while Thuisinlung, Jersey no 7 of United Brothers received the Best Lifter prize.

Longrang Youth Club was adjudged the Best Discipline team.