United Chikim Federation lift Raja Goukhothang trophy

Our Correspondent

CCPUR, Jun 22 : United Chikim Federation (UCF) today reversed the group stage upset they suffered in the hands of Headquarters FC in a mud and rain draped final match of the Raja Goukhothang Guite Footbal Memoriam to lift the champions trophy at Lamka Public Ground.

The Chikim’s Khaigin Kipgen scored the opening goal in the 78th minute in the otherwise equally levelled, often dull but rough and muddy final encounter. At least a couple of players have been warned with a card before the blood was drawn by Kipgen through a penalty kick for a rough tackle inside the box.

With the gallery jam-packed and restless fans who screamed braving the rain through the first half, the goal that turns the match into a more aggressive note was a pleasing sight but Songpu Singsit’s brace delivered within 3 minutes of his side opening their account was a dampener for the crowd.

It was a continuous ride of upsets for Headquarters SC as Singsit landed the ball into their net at the 81st minute, even before they could regroup and launched the much needed attack to find an equaliser. Barely 7 minutes apart, he scored another one at the 88th minute to find a brace that helped his side reverse the 3-0 upset they suffered at the group stage match before the same side and to eventually lift the much coveted trophy.

Having succeeded in retaining the 3-0 lead until the stoppage time, the Chikims walks away with the specially moulded horn shaped bronze trophy along with a cash reward of Rs 2 Lakhs. The runners were compensated with Rs 1 lakh at the same time.

The semifinalist and quarter finalists were also rewarded with plaque, medals, certificates and cash. Bedeenpar Moyon of Muvanlai Athletics was adjudged the best sportsman while Chaoba of Turing walked away as the Top scorer with 7 goals in his booty. L Jonathan of and G Ngamkhohao (UCF custodian) were awarded the Best Defender and Best Goalkeeper awards. All the individual awards carry a cash incentive of Rs 2000 each as well.

The final match of the month-long football tournament was attended by Governor Najma Heptullah and Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian, and Principal Secretary Government of Manipur JC Ramthanga as dignitaries.

Gov Dr Najma graces closing ceremony

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Dr Najma Heptullah said that the key objective of games and sports is to inculcate sportsmanship among the boys and girls to help in forming their character in order to become good citizens. It teaches them the habits of observation, obedience and self-reliance while promoting their physical, mental and spiritual development in the true spirit, she added.

Applauding the selfless contribution of Raja Goukhothang Guite in developing games and sports particularly among the tribal communities in the hills of Manipur, the Governor said that organising such kind of cultural-cum-sports event is a good initiative taken up by the Ropiang Foundation Trust. The Trust deserves all praise for their untiring endeavour, she added.

She further added that sportspersons of the State have continued to make their presence felt in the national teams in different disciplines reiterating the recent participation of 8 (eight) players in the National team in the Under-17 FIFA World Cup.

She also said that during the past months, she had visited some of the districts in the State and found tremendous enthusiasm for games and sports among the youths. It can be said that there is no necessity of creating sports consciousness among the youth in Manipur as they are born sportsmen and athletes.

It is in recognition of the sports potential that the Central Government has brought the National Sports University to Manipur which will further improve the sports scenario in the State, she said.

Encouraging the participants for taking part in the tournament, she reiterated that game is not all about winning but also of taking part; the essential thing in life is not conquering but fighting well. She also comforted the team losing the tournament not to be disheartened but strive more to succeed in the next match. She also complimented the officials for conducting the tournament, especially those who had worked silently without rewards. She stated that with the enthusiasm of the Trust and the encouragement from the well-wishers and supporters, the tournament will scale greater heights in the times to come. Minister Agriculture V Hangkhanlian, said Government of Manipur has taken great initiatives to promote Games and Sports. It is very fortunate for the State of Manipur to have Central Sports University. Churachandpur and many sports lovers also attended the closing ceremony. The football tournament was organised in memory of Raja Goukhothang Guite, who worked selflessly to develop games and sports particularly among the tribal communities in the hill areas of Manipur.

(Inputs from DIPR)