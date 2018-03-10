United Gym Manipur officially opened in CCpur

IMPHAL, Mar 9 : A fitness centre called United Gym Manipur was opened at Thengra Leikai Churachandpur Community hall today with president of All Manipur Gymnasium Welfare Association, S Thambal Sharma, Moirangthem Thoiba, president Meitei Society Churachandpur, Nk Ratan Singh, advisor, All Manipur Gymnasium Welfare Association, S Jaychandra, president of Body Builders Association, Imphal West, Samom Dhruv Singh, general secretary, Body Builders Association, Imphal West, RK Inao, general secretary, Meitei Society Churachandpur as dignitaries.

The gym was officially opened today to the people of Churachandpur with an aim to produce more physically fit Churachandpur and to generate district representatives who will take part in many National and international body building and physique competitions.