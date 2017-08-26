United Kwazim, Renkai Club make progress smoothly

Imphal, Aug 25: United Kwazim Brothers defeated Rangers United Soccer Star by 2-0 and Renkai Athletic and Cultural Club triumphed over Lamkang Sports Club by 3-0 in the 24th and 25th matches respectively of the T Simte Memorial Super Division Football League 2017 at the Tuibong East Ground today.

Muanlal (15′) and Elminhao (83′) scored the winning goals for the UKB in the first match of the day this afternoon. In the second match, Kelvin VP (7′), Laremsang (63′) and Gaidion K (89′) stuck for the Renkai Club. In this nine-team super division league, Koite Youth Union will take on Gothal Youth Club at 12pm while Renkai Athletic and Cultural Club will clash with Achingzonlen Football Club at 2pm tomorrow.