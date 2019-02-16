Unitedly fight terrorism call roung out CM leads in saluting martyred soldiers

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 15: Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren has urged all to stand united against any act of terrorism.

He made the statement during a condolence meeting which was organised today at BJP Manipur State Unit office, Canchipur, following the death of 41 CRPF personnel in the suicide attack at Pulwana district, Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

Speaking at the meeting, CM N Biren strongly condemned the attack and extended deep condolence on behalf of the State Government and the State BJP Unit to the bereaved family members and prayed for the martyred souls to rest in peace.

He said that if the soldiers had been killed in a proper war or conflict, then the situation might have been different.

But such a violent and hidden attack is a very cowardly and dastardly act, he said adding that it is high time for all to come together and eliminate terrorism from the face of the earth.

The deceased CRPF personnel lost their lives in service of the motherland and deserve to be honoured to the highest degree.

As a mark of respect, there will be no State function or event tomorrow, Biren announced.

The CM led the gathering in paying floral tributes to the photos of the martyred soldiers as well.

BJP Manipur State Unit president in-charge and former MLA Salam Joy was also present at the event which was participated by party leaders and CRPF personnel guarding the party office. The gathering also stood in silence to pray for the departed soul.

It may be mentioned that a suicide bomber, carrying an IED weighing around 300 kilograms, crashed his SUV into a bus carrying CRPF personnel along Srinagar-Jammu Highway, Pulwana district. The resulting explosion left at least 41 CRPF personnel dead. Terror group Jaish-E- Mohammed later claimed responsibility for the blast.