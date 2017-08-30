Unity will bring faster development and progress : Th Radheshyam

THOUBAL, Aug 29 : People of Heirok AC should join hands and work together while taking up any developmental works for Heirok AC by keeping the feeling of togetherness in their minds.

This was stated by Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam Singh during the 12th foundation day of Friends in Need Society (FINES), Heirok today.

Radheshyam, who attended the event as the president, stated that the progress of development in the AC would be improved and hastened if the people learn to work together as teams and added that cooperation and team work are the key to bringing development in the constituency.

Remarking on the pace of development in the constituency, he stated that a sum of Rs 15 crore will be sanctioned for renovation of the sole community centre in Heirok.

Later, Health Minister, L Jayenta Kumar Singh, who attended the function as chief guest, inspected the health centre in Heirok, which plays a vital role for its people as well as the neighbouring villages.

Concerning the present infrastructure of Heirok Higher Secondary School, Radheshyam stated that a building less than two floors would be constructed along with a hostel, where free education will be provided to 100 underprivileged children of the area.

Radheshyam further stated that all necessary measures are being taken up regarding the construction of the Heirok bazar as well as work sheds for women labourers of Labour Centre Home in various areas of Heirok AC.

Nearly 6000 work sheds have been built in the Kendra, he asserted.

During the programme, free LPG connections were provided to 100 households of the constituency as a part of PMUYS.

Speaking at the event, L Jayenta Kumar stated that a club plays a crucial role for the welfare of the people and appealed FINES to work hard and conduct commendable works which define the importance of a club in the State.

At the end of the event, position holders of class X examination and toppers of various competition organised by FINES were felicitated with simple gifts.

The digniatries of the function handed a wheel chair to the former publicity secretary of the club, who became a differently abled person due to an unfortunate incident.

Parliamentary Secretary (Health) S Subhaschandra also attended the programme as guest of honour.