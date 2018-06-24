Unknown man handed to GMM-SPM PS

KANGPOKPI, Jun 23 : An unknown man who is suspected to be mentally retarded was handed over to Gamnom-Sapormeina police station yesterday evening at around 10 by a local women body of Sapormeina.

The man suspected to be from Kabui tribe is around 40-45 years. He is physically thin and around 5’4’’ tall wearing brown colour shirt and a blue coloured short. He speaks English, Manipuri and Kabui language while he can also sing Liangmei songs.

However, the man could not identify himself and locate his exact address even if he can be communicate in English, Manipuri and Kabui language. Sometimes he said his name is Wichamdinbou and at other times he said his name is Bryan Adams etc.

He was handed over to Gamnom Sapormeina police by Sapormeina Area Women Union after he was found late night at Sapormeina waiting shed.

He is secure and fine at the police station.

The police have been trying hard to identify him but since he does not cooperate they find it difficult to identify him and therefore the Officer in-charge of Gamnom Sapormeina police station has appealed to the people of Manipur to help them identify the man at the earliest for further necessary action.

Earlier, rumour was doing the round in social media that the man is suspected to be a child lifter due to the fake news about the presence of such persons from Assam.

With the timely intervention of the local bodies and Sapormeina police the man is suspected to be a mentally retarded man and not a child lifter.

Police also urged social media users not to spread such rumors that can create misunderstanding and panic among the innocent people so as to avoid any unwanted incident.