Unknown ‘predators’ are unchained dogs, claims WII

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 6: The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has finally established that the killing of domestic animals (poultry birds) was done by unchained dogs.

Meanwhile, Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar has announced that all unchained dogs would be rounded up.

Speaking to media persons at Sanjenthong Forest office today, WII Senior Scientist Dr Gopi GB shared the findings of their study into mysterious killings of domestic animals at different parts of the State.

Dr Gopi said that they visited several places where domestic animals were found mauled and killed, laid camera traps, measured pugmarks and collected samples of carcasses.

“At most of these places, images and pugmarks of unchained dogs were found. We will observe for a few more days by laying camera traps at some selected places”, Dr Gopi said.

But it were Ferret Badger (Santhihotpi) and Leopard Cat (Keijenglang) which attacked and killed domestic animals at Bishnupur and Bashikhong.

Categorically stating that wild animals should not be killed in connection with the recent spree of killing domestic animals, Dr Gopi said that unchained dogs become quite ferocious once they are chained.

Saying that the samples they had collected would be sent for DNA analysis, Dr Gopi suggested improvisation of garbage and waste management system so as to avoid such unnatural killings.

He further recommended that all domestic animals should be kept at secured places and all pet dogs should be chained.

If the pet dogs are not chained properly, they may attack mankind as well as other domestic animals, he continued.

CCF (Wildlife) Anurag Vajpayee said that killing of domestic animals was reported today too from Thingnungei, 32 Bn CRPF and Sawombung. So far, there have been 42 incidents of unnatural attacks on domestic animals in which 162 domestic animals, mostly poultry fowls were killed.

PCCF K Angami said that the findings of the WII scientists are based on facts and if anyone is doubtful, they may come forward for verification.

On the other hand, Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar said that MAHUD Department would issue a notice tomorrow with an instruction to chain all pet dogs, particularly those owned by people living in urban areas.

He also informed that an initiative of carrying out a head count of pet dogs would be launched soon in association with Veterinary Department.

Saying that rearing dogs for food and underfeeding of dogs is not a positive development, Shyamkumar said that all efforts would be made to translate all the recommendations of the WII scientists into action. A number of domestic animals particularly ducks and chicken have been killed.