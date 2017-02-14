UNLF cadre arrested

IMPHAL, Feb 14: Based on reliable information, a team of Bishnupur district police commando including women police conducted frisking and checking operation at Ningthoukhong bazar and arrested one lady cadre of UNLF identified as Khangembam (o) Yaiphabi Devi alias Lalam w/o Kh Yaiphahen Singh of Kumbi Lai Santhong Mamang Leikai on February 11, conveyed a press release issued by the PRO, Manipur Police Department.

A case has been registered at Bishnupur police station.