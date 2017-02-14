UNLF cadre arrested

IMPHAL, Feb 14: Imphal West district police commandos arrested a self-styled sergeant major of the proscribed UNLF from Hatta Golapati area under Porompat police station this evening.

According to reliable sources, acting on specific information a team of Imphal West district police led by OC Thaingampou under the supervision of Additional SP (Operation) Imphal West, S Ibomcha rushed to the area and arrested a self-styled sergeant major of UNLF identified as Thongbram Gyanjit @ Chinglensana (32) s/o (L) Ibomcha of Keibul Lamjao Chandrapur Mamang Leikai.

Gyanjit confessed that he joined UNLF in 2003 with army number 1694 of 27th batch and that he was posted at 93rd battalion of the outfit at Layang village, Chandel district.

He also revealed that under the instruction of his commander Itomba, he came out of his camp in October last year and stayed in Imphal areas to disturb the forthcoming 11th State Assembly election.

The arrested cadre has been handed over to the police station for taking up further necessary legal action, the sources added.On the other hand, an active worker of PLA was arrested by a team of Imphal West district police commandos from his residence.

He is identified as Yumnam Surendra @ Suren (64) s/o (L) Purno of Wangkhei Tokpam Leikai.

He revealed that he is working under self-styled captain Nongpoknganba of PLA and extorted money from contractors and businessmen for party fund.

He has been handed over to Porompat police station.