UNLF celebrates 54th raising day

IMPHAL, Nov 24

The United National Libe-ration Front (UNLF) Manipur celebrated its 54th raising day in various parts of the State and outside, today.

A press release issued by the Director, Department of Publicity of UNLF mentioned that the 54th raising day of the organisation was observed at its Central HQs, MPA GHQs, external units, districts, units, MPA battalions, tactical HQs with the Chairman, vice chairman, general secretary, Chief of Army staff MPA, secretary, BPMA Chairman, Principal and Members, Directors, GHQ VCS, GSOs, staff officers, officers, NCOs and cadres.

A two minute silence was observed in the beginning of the observance in memo-ry of the party’s founders, leaders, martyrs, followed by paying of floral tributes to the brave souls.

Flag hoisting by party Chairman, singing of party song by the cadres, reading of the annual statement of the Central Committee, reading of the wishes from WESEA fraternal parties, speech by secretaries of various departments and words by directors on Manipur freedom movement and Manipuri society, were the main event of the observation today.

UNLF also expressed gratitude to all those groups and individuals who provided physical, moral, monetary support to the party.

The party expressed gratitude to the WESEA groups who wished the party on its 54th raising day.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Manipur for the success of the observation, the party also lauded and expressed gratitude to the media fraternity.