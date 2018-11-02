UNLF claims

IMPHAL, Nov 1: The proscribed UNLF has claimed that the grenade attack which targeted a CRPF truck at Nagamapal at around 5.30 pm of October 20 was carried out by a tactical team of its armed wing MPA.

However two UNLF/MPA cadres namely Khaidem Sana s/o Kh Babu of Nongren Maning Leikai presently staying at Nagamapal and Yumlembam Milan s/o late Manihar arrested by police on October 28 had nothing to do with the attack on the CRPF, said a press release issued by the outfit’s department of publicity director M Sak-hen.

The success story claimed by Manipur Police during a press meet held on October 30 was a fabricated one wherein the two arrested cadres were blamed for the attack, it contended.

The entire picture may look confusing but the truth would be known to the police personnel who arrested the UNLF cadres and are investigating the case, it said.

Oinam Premjit, Oinam (O) Pinki and Sahab Uddin Chesaba who were said to be arrested in subsequent police operation are not related with UNLF/MPA in any manner.

The outfit would investigate whether the police were falsely claiming that arms seized from the two arrested MPA cadres were recovered from the civilians in order to implicate them or how the arms came into the possession of the civilians.

Noting that some people expressed deep sympathy to the victims of the Nagamapal attack, the outfit reminded all the people that Indian military forces have tortured and eliminated a number of civilians.

After the alleged forced merger of Manipur into the Indian Union in 1949, UNLF has been carrying out armed offensives against the Indian military forces stationed here since many years back and these offensives would continue until Manipur is liberated, it asserted.

It then appealed to all the oppressed people of Manipur to support the UNLF/MPA’s liberation movement.