UNLF claims

IMPHAL, Nov 17: The proscribed UNLF has claim-ed that the bomb attack which targeted a BSF sentry post of the Manipur Legislative Assembly complex at around 5.45 pm yesterday was carried out by a special team of MPA’s tactical unit.

Asserting that UNLF/MPA would continue its military offensive against Indian military forces until and unless Manipur achie-ves complete independence, a press release issued by the outfit’s department of publicity director M Sak-hen regretted that Maibam Ma-noranjan s/o Mani of Nam- bol Sabal Leikai and Yam-bem Jony s/o Manglemba of Charangpat Mayai Leikai too sustained injuries in yesterday’s attack.

It then appealed to all Manipuri people working in police, IRB and MR to stay away from Indian military forces.