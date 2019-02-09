UNLF claims

IMPHAL, Feb 8: The proscribed UNLF has claimed that the grenade attack at Mapal Kangjeibung last evening which left three AR personnel wounded was carried out a two-men special team of MPA.

According to a press release issued by the outfit’s department of publicity director M Sak-hen, the attack was carried out targeting only Indian military forces under a strict instruction to avoid collateral damages to civilians as far as possible even though Mapal Kangjeibung is one crowded place of Imphal city.

The MPA cadres who carried out the attack have reached their unit safe and sound and they have been congratulated by the MPA COAS, it conveyed.

It added that the MPA would continue its offensive against Indian military forces until the sovereignty of Manipur is regained and all Indian military forces are driven away from the soil of Manipur.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association, Manipur Equestrian Association and the Manipur Pony Society have appealed to all concerned to avoid such attacks at Mapal Kangjeibung in future.

A press release issued by the Manipur Equestrian Association said that all the people ought to have a benevolent feeling towards Mapal Kangjeibung as it is closely related with the history of Manipur apart from being the oldest Polo ground in the world.

The annual equestrian tournament is organised with an objective to enable State equestrians participate in the Olympic Games but if this annual tournament is cancelled for some reasons, there will be no equestrian event in the State, it added.