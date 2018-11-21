UNLF negates police claim

IMPHAL, Nov 20: The proscribed UNLF has negated the claim of Manipur Police that one Yumnam Deben and Laishram (O) Sangita of Lamboi Khongnangkhong were involved in the grenade attack at the Manipur Legislative Assembly complex on November 16.

According to a statement issued by the outfit’s department of publicity director M Sak-hen, police have been arresting a number of innocent civilians at the direction of the alleged puppet State Government because they are at a loss in the face of the UNLF/MPA’s military offensive against Indian military forces.

Flatly rejecting the claim made by police, the outfit clarified that Yumnam Deben who has been working as an ASI at the Assembly Secretariat had nothing to do with the bomb attack.

Now 60 years year old, Deben is physically disabled after he was subjected to severe torture by Indian military forces and he is quite close to retirement.

Deben’s only ‘fault’ is that he is the elder brother of UNLF/MPA’s 2nd Lt Sinnaba who was shot dead by police in January 1992. By indicting, police are only resorting to its tactics of suppressing the weak, it alleged.

Laishram (O) Sangita too is not a member of UNLF, it said. Notably, Yumnam Deben and Laishram (O) Sangita were arrested by police in connection with the November 16 grenade attack.

It further asked if the police personnel are clamouring for gallantry award by falsely claiming the married woman is an active cadre of UNLF.

It also rejected the claim that two 9 mm pistols and some other articles belonging to UNLF were recovered from an unoccupied room of a newly constructed building located at Lamphelpat area on November 14.

The outfit said that the seized pistols and the articles do not belong to them.

It then cautioned all the people to be wary of the excesses committed by the alleged puppet Government and the State police.