UNLF pays homage

IMPHAL, Feb 27 : The proscribed UNLF has paid fitting tributes to Pougailung Gangmei who passed away at 12.30 am of February 26 due to a personal ailment.

Saluting the late man, UNLF in a statement said that Pougailung Gangmei hailed from Lamlang Hupi Chothe village and added that he was a man who believed in the collective interest of not only Manipur but the entire WESEA region.

Though his formal education was only upto Class VIII his wisdom and far sightedness was incomparable best exemplified in his belief that “the small States in WESEA (so called North East India) should strike a unified stand and unitedly launch a revolutionary movement.” Such thoughts will serve as the beacon of light to the revolutionary movement, said the outfit.

Praying for the departed soul to rest in peace, UNLF also shared the grief and pain of the bereaved family members.