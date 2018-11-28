UNLF refutes report on NSCN-K Chairman

IMPHAL, Nov 27: The proscribed UNLF has rejected a report published by The Week on November 24 as baseless and fabricated. The report says that NSCN-K’s new Chairman Yung Aung is a Meitei and he used to work as a spy of UNLF in the late 1980s .

A statement issued by UNLF Department of Publicity director M Sak-hen asserted that the particular report is a form of propaganda warfare churned out by Indian intelligence agencies in collusion with The Week to defame the new Chairman of NSCN-K.

Indian media houses published the particular allegedly fabricated and contentious report with a view to defame the NSCN-K leadership, and separate Naga people from the Naga liberation movement.

The real birthplace of Chairman Yung Aung is Chenggraing village located within Namyun township of Myanmar’s Sagaing Division.

Yung Aung’s father Sung Dang Ngaimong is a relative of NSCN-K’s late Chairman SS Khaplang and Sung Dang Ngaimong was serving as a Kilonser in the united NSCN.

Sung Dang Ngaimong handed over his eldest son Yung Aung to UNLF at the advice of SS Khaplang when he was very young so that he could study well in Manipur.

The responsibility of looking after Yung Aung was shouldered by UNLF’s founder and Central Committee member late Nongmeikapam Sanajaoba.

Sanajaoba looked after Aung Yung like his own son and nicknamed him ‘Thoiba’ after seeing extraordinary qualities, Sak-hen said. As Sanajaoba treated Yung Aung alias Thoiba with utmost love and care, very few people of his locality knew that Yung Aung is not his real son.

While pursuing formal education at Imphal, Yung Aung emerged as a well known Taekwondo player. While pursuing formal education, Yung Aung was closely associated with the revolutionary movement of the region.

After he matured and became an educated man, NSCN-K Chairman SS Khaplang called back Yung Aung to shoulder his responsibility in the Naga revolutionary movement, Sak-hen said. It was Yung Aung alias Thoiba’s leadership and extraordinary qualities which ultimately won him the post of NSCN-K Chairman, it added.