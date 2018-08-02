UPAA congratulates international fencers Jetlee and Ningthouba

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 1 : United Progressive Adult Association (UPAA), Kiyamgei in its press release extended heartfelt congratulations to fencers Chingakham Jetlee and Sukham Ningthouba who represented India at the Commonwealth Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship held recently at New Castle in England and brought home medals.

Chingakham Jetlee won a gold medal in the cadet boys’ epee event in this championship organised from July 23 to 30 while Ningthouba won a silver in the cadet foil team event and a bronze medal in the junior team foil event.

Jetlee and Ningthouba who made India proud winning medals in the said championship started their training in 2009 under the guidance of international fencer and UPAA’s fencing coach Haobam Manglem, who opened Manipur’s gold medal account in the Imphal National Games. The duo have been undergoing training under Army Boys Academy after representing Manipur in the National Championship in 2013.

Gold medallist, Ch Jetlee is a son of Chingakham Sarat Singh and Chingakham Ongbi Ayingbi Devi of Kiyamgei Mamang Leikai while Ningthouba is a son of Sukham Manihar and Sukham Ongbi Debala Devi of Kiyamgei Khoirom Leikai.

Expressing pride over its former players, Jetlee and Ningthouba, UPAA also wished them luck in their future endeavours.