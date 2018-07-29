UPAA win cadet boys team title in Governor’s Cup Fencing

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 28 : UPAA cadet boys team bagged team champions title while SWC’s cadet girls team emerged champions at the ongoing 14th Governor’s Cup State Level Fencing Championship- 2018 organised by Manipur Fencing Association at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak.

UPAA fetched one gold, one silver and one bronze to emerge cadet boys champions and rightfully claimed the Oinam Yaima Singh Trophy while SWC claimed 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals to become cadet girls team champions and sealed the Angom Nilmani Singh Trophy.