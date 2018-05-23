UPF condoles demise of its chairman

KANGPOKPI, May 22

The United People’s Front (UPF), currently under tripartite political talks with the Governments has condoled the untimely demise of its chairman who passed away late last night.

In its condolence message, the United People’s Front, Information and publicity secretary, Thanglenlal Doungel said that Lalropui Famhoite (50), s/o Rimoi Famhoite of Saikot, chairman, UPF, who was also the Army Chief of Hmar People’s Convention- Democracy HPC (D) passed away on Monday at Mothers’ Care Hospital, Sagolband in the State capital due to suspected hypertension attacked.

The UPF chairman was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital after he fell unconciuos. He succumbed to his sickness late night at around 11 pm.

His mortal remains were brought to his native village at Saikot village near Churachandpur on Monday night while his last rites were performed today.