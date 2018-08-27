UPF deadline

IMPHAL, Aug 26 : United Peoples’ Front, Manipur (UPF) has warned that if necessary fertilisers are not made available to the farmers of the State within the next seven days, the association, in collaboration with the farmers, will launch intense protest against the State Government and the Agriculture Department.

Speaking to media persons at UPF office at Keishamthong Nambul Mapal Laishom Leirak Machil today, its president W Second said that it is the responsibility of the State Government to assess the hardships faced by the farmers due to scarcity of fertilisers.

Pointing out that the fertilisers will be completely useless if not used during a specific stage, Second conveyed that a 45 kg bag of fertiliser costs Rs 267 at subsidised rate.

However, some private merchants are selling the fertilisers at Rs 500 in the open market, he stated and informed that the price has shot upto around Rs 900/1000 during times of scarcity which has shattered the hope of the poor farmers.

W Second further alleged that the sale of fertilisers at such a high rate when the farmers are experiencing scarcity of the item, points toward possible collaboration between the black market people and some of the officials of the Department concerned for profit.

Apart from this, the hauling of large quota of fertilisers by MLAs and Minister and selling them off to the merchants, is also another main cause for the scarcity of fertilisers and the ensuing mess, he alleged.

Alleging that the Government itself created the opportunity for the scarcity of fertilisers in the State, the UPF president threatened to launch intense agitation if the authorities concerned fail to take up any positive actions within seven days.