UPF, others take to the street to protest CAB 2016

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 21: A large number of volunteers of the United Peoples’ Front (UPF) and 15 other CSOs took out a joint rally against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 today.

The CSO members first staged a sit-in at the community hall of Keishampat Leimajam Leikai, from around 11 am before they took out a rally.

The rally began at around 2 pm from the said community hall and it proceeded towards the CM Bungalow demanding immediate withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.

The protesters shouted various slogans like “Down Down BJP, Go Back BJP” and “Long Live Manipur”.

Several placards, inscribed with various slogans, such as “we oppose the communal policy of India” and “Withdraw Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 passed by the Lok Sabha” were also displayed during the sit-in-protest and the rally.

However, a large number of police personnel prevented the rally from proceeding further at Keishampat near DIPR new office.

A brief scuffle ensued between the protesters and the police personnel there.

The other CSOs which participated in the rally cum sit-in-protest included AMKIL, AMSU, CADA, NIPCO, UPACO, MMWO, Nupi Samaj, ANUL, Macha Leima, Tammi Chingmi Apunba Lup, AMPA, NIMPAL, NLANL, Mapi Council and Thoubal Ima Lup.

Speaking to reporters on the sideline of the sit-in-protest, several members of the CSOs decried the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 in the Lok Sabha on January 8.

They also said that it is high time for all to launch a collective movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 saying that the Bill will annihilate the indigenous people of the North East region for sure.

They further opined that a large number of illegal immigrants will swarm the North East States once the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is enforced and this will lead to easy domination of indigenous population by immigrants.