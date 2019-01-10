UPF urges CM

IMPHAL, Jan 9 : United Peoples’ Front (UPF) president Warepam Second has stated that the organisation strongly opposes the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016.

Speaking at the 185th National Reconsolidation Day organised by UPF at Lamyanba Shanglen today, W Second said that MPs from the North East region, whether belonging to the ruling or Opposition, should stand together against the Bill.

He appealed to all CSOs to demand the revocation of Bill and prevent it from being passed by the Rajya Sabha.

Second maintained that the Chief Minister should support the public opposition of the Bill and should also take a firm stand against the said Bill.

He then appealed to all the political parties to come together as one and oppose the Bill.

Meanwhile, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) president Lunpi S Tangjom said that KIM will extend maximum support to the public and take concrete steps until and unless the Bill is revoked. On the other hand, Zeliangrong Union (Assam, Manipur, Nagaland) president Amu Kamei said that if the Bill is enacted, then the law and order situation in the already vulnerable States of North East will worsen.

MMWO HQs president Abdullah Phundreimayum and NIPCO acting president Th Manihar were also present in the function.