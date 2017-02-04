UPF/KRA-U refutes merger with KNO/KRA-U

KANGPOKPI, Feb 4 : Strongly refuting Paolen Chongloi alias Robinson Thadou’s statement of merging UPF/KRA-U with KNO/KRA-U, UPF/KRA-U today claimed the statement of Robinson Thadou as baseless and derided.

UPF/KRA-U, in a statement issued by its information & publicity secretary Ch Albert said that the founding chairman of UPF/KRA-U is Ch David and the organization is actively working for the welfare of the Kuki community at present under the umbrella of United People’s Front (UPF).

The statement also said that Robinson Thadou had looked after the organization as commander-in-charge during the absence of Ch David till November last year.

When the founding chairman returned, Robinson willingly handed over all the authority and leadership as well as signature related to the organization with the Government of India on November 12 at Peace Camp Ebenezer in the presence of UPF leaders, village chiefs and general public.

He continued that a ceremony of handing over the authority and related documents was officially held on December 10 in the presence of all the members while various portfolios were also declared on the day where Robinson willingly accepted as the vice-chairman of the organization.

The statement went on to say that Robinson had created misunderstanding among the organization as well the innocent general public while looking after the organization as the commander-in-charge apart from eliminating innocent organization leaders and trading in cadres and arms of the organization.