Uphold cease fire with NSCN-IM : ZCOs to GoI

IMPHAL, Nov 24

Warning that any casualty or negative consequences which occur in Zeliangrong areas due to fights between different underground groups, particularly with the group which is under the ceasefire agreement, will be considered the handiwork of the Central Government, the Zeliangrong Civil Organi-sations has appealed to the Central Government to main-tain peace by upholding the ceasefire agreement which was signed between the Government and the NSCN (IM), in the right manner so as to maintain a peaceful environment in Zeliangrong areas during the festive season.

A press release issued by the media and publicity cell of the ZCO today mentioned that during the course of the Naga political issue and particularly after the signing of the ceasefire agreement since 1997, many precious lives belonging to Zeliangrong, be it NSCN (IM), NSCN or ZUF cadres, have been lost in the name of the Naga Nation, which is not related to the Naga National movement, but is fighting for area control and jurisdictional domination.

It pointed out that within a period of few months this year alone, four/five cadres of either NSCN (IM) or ZUF belonging to Zeliangrong family, have been killed while others were seriously injured in gun fights.

It narrated that some womenfolk were injured while confronting security forces and trying to rescue NSCN (IM) cadres on the excuse of peace talk; villagers were tortured and beaten up by underground group on the charge of providing food and shelter to another group, locals were severely thrashed for being late in preparing food, hard earned money of the villagers were taken away as household contribution while security forces harassed the villagers trying to get information regarding the whereabouts of the underground cadres etc.

The Zeliangrong people have been facing and living under such unbearable situations because of the adop- tion of wrong policy by the Central Government while dealing with the Naga political ssue, ZCO claimed, adding that the existence of the cease fire agreement with a particular group should not be reason for the Central Government to suppress other Naga underground groups who also have their own justification and reasons for taking up arms.

The Central Government’s contention of ceasefire with the various Naga underground groups to bring peace and development in the region is a sham as the signing of the ceasefire agreement has brought more bloodshed, particularly in Zeliangrong areas, it alleged and accused the Central Government of trying to suppress, subjugate, ignore and neglect the Zeliangrong people who first started the Zeliangrong movement/Naga Raj movement against the mighty British colonisers which is the main reason for the Naga people taking up arms.

ZCO explained that it is often said that there is a ground rule specifically agreed and mentioned in the ceasefire agreement to confine all armed cadres in the designated camps but the Central Government has been allowing allowing NSCN (IM) cadres to roam freely with arms without adhering to the agreement.

It is quite doubtful whether the Central Government is using the NSCN (IM) cadres in the name of the peace talk, as its proxy force to create disturbances and vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the Zeliangrong areas, ZCO claimed.

The death of NSCN (IM) cadres and the injury sustained by some of its cadres during a gun fight with ZUF in different places which are miles away from the designated Burning camp located between Tamenglong HQ and Tamei Sub-Divisional HQ, are irrefutable evidence that the Central Government is not serious for peace and Naga solution but is rather more interested in killing the Zeliangrong people in the name of the Naga peace talk, it added.

ZCO further alleged that the Central Government has been silently watching the suffering of the Zeliangrong people for the last many years and expressed suspicion that with the arrival of the festive season, the Government might deliberately allow armed cadres off NSCN (IM) to roam freely with full arms so as to engage in gun fight with other groups.

It then appealed to the Central Government to maintain peace by upholding the ceasefire agreement in the right manner and to bring back peace in the Zeliangrong areas.