Uproar greets Pro-VC, Registrar i/c at MU campus

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 20: Prof K Yugindro (Physics Department) and Prof M Shyamkesho (Life Science Department) came to Manipur University to take charges of Pro-VC and Registrar in-charge respectively but they were greeted by an uproar which also affected some PG exams.

Meanwhile, MUSU has threatened to launch fresh agitation from September 23 if the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) does not come out with an unambiguous clarification/order regarding who are VC in-charge and Registrar in-charge of the university by September 22.

Escorted by a strong security team, Prof Yugindro and Prof Shyamkesho came inside MU examination block this afternoon to take charges of VC in-charge and Registrar in-charge.

On learning about their arrival and their intention, students raised an uproar and they made it clear that they should not take over and this led to a brief altercation.

Later, Prof Yugindro and Prof Shyamkesho gave written apologies to the students for disturbing PG exams and normal academic atmosphere of the university.

According to Prof Yugindro’s written apology, he came there to take charge of Pro-VC as he was appointed to the same post by VC Prof Pandey on September 10 while he was on leave and again he was given the charge of VC by another order issued by Prof Pandey on September 18 after he had been already suspended by MHRD.

Confessing that his entry into MU campus disturbed PG exams apart from evoking an uproar, Prof Yugindro assured that he would never indulge in such activities again. He further assured full cooperation to the ongoing enquiry by a two-member independent enquiry committee.

He also acknowledged the efforts of VC in-charge Prof Vishwanath and Registrar in-charge Prof Sh Dorendrajit to make the ongoing enquiry free and fair and restore normalcy in MU.

Prof M Shyamkesho’s apology too read more or less similar.

MUSU president M Dayaman decried that Prof Yugindro was appointed Pro-VC by Prof Pandey when the latter was on leave without holding any sitting of the Executive Council and it was an open violation of the MU Act.

As per the MoA signed on August 16, Prof Vishwanath and Prof Dorendrajit are VC in-charge and Registrar in-charge respectively but different orders issued by MHRD have created utter confusion in MU, he said.

He then threatened that fresh agitation would be launched from September 23 if MHRD does not issue an order regarding who are VC in-charge and Registrar in-charge of MU by September 22.