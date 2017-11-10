Uproar at NIT: Two cops suspended

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 9: Apart from initiating a departmental enquiry, two police officers have been placed under suspension on the charge of committing excesses in the process of tackling an uproar raised by students of NIT Manipur within their Lamphelpat campus.

The suspended police have been identified as Kh Satyabanta and A Ashok Kumar. Both of them are Sub-Inspectors posted at Lamphel police station.

The Imphal West SP issued an order yesterday regarding their suspension and a departmental enquiry against them.

Highlighting certain grievances like inadequate internal security, students of NIT Manipur raised an uproar on November 6.

The students raised the uproar following a brawl with some people from outside the campus.