Urea price hits Rs 1100!

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 25: Even though Urea is one com-modity which is fully con- trolled by the Government, it is sold at inflated price of Rs 850 to Rs 1100 per bag of 45 Kg capacity whereas its maximum retail price is Rs 266.8.

This year has proven to be costliest for Urea as compared to the previous years given the fact that it is sold at Rs 850 to Rs 1100 per bag.

According to information received from Agri- culture Department, the task of transporting Urea is done by a firm named KDS which has its office at Malom.

With a view to ensure that there is no scarcity or shortage of Urea, fertilizer wholesale dealers are also authorised to transport Urea.

Out of more than 60 fertilizer wholesale dealers, 48 have been engaged in transporting Urea.

In spite of transportation of Urea by KDS and the 48 wholesale dealers, Urea was not available to the farmers of the State during the month of July when they needed it very badly.

Now Urea is available in limited quantities but its price is outrageous, said a source.

Agriculture Department sells Urea to farmers at its godown at Rs 266.8 per bag but the wholesale dealers have been charging as much as Rs 1100 per bag.

On the other hand, there are reports that Urea allotted to hill districts do not reach their destinations rather they are sold out at Imphal.

Moreover, Urea collected from the depart- ment’s godown are being resold at inflated prices and it seems there is no authority to look after such malpractices, said the source.

Urea bag of 45 Kg which is sold at Rs 266.8 must be sold at Rs 460 at the least otherwise the dealers incur loss. For Agriculture Department, the price deficit is borne by the Government. Agriculture Department has been verbally instructing fertilizer wholesale dealers to sell Urea at Rs 480 to 490 per bag with due consideration for their profit margin but the wholesale dealers have been paying little attention and they have selling Urea at much higher prices, informed the source.

On the other hand, officials of the Ministry of Agriculture often said that certain portions of Urea allocated to the North East States are exported to Myanmar. There are reports that the price of Urea reaches as high as Rs 1500 per bag at the border towns of Myanmar, added the source.