Uripok Double murder case Supplementary charge sheet submitted

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 21: Police have submitted supplementary charge sheet in connection with the Uripok double murder case before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West yesterday against the accused Khongbantabam Hitler.

The supplementary charge sheet was submitted before the Court by IO of the case for necessary proceedings in connection with the case.

The main charge sheet of the case was submitted earlier before the Court on December 2 last year, by L Priyadrashini, then Additional SP, Imphal West (Law and Order) who is also the IO of the case, against the accused Khongbantabam Hitler (30) s/o Kh Ibomcha of Uripok Khumanthem Leikai.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West passed an order to commit the supplementary charge sheet as the main charge sheet of the case was already committed to the Session Court Imphal West on January 2 this year.

The Court also ordered the supplementary charge sheet to be forwarded to the Session Court Imphal West for necessary action.

It may be mentioned that the trial against Kh Hitler under section 302 IPC (murder), section 449 IPC (house trespass) and section 316 IPC (causing death of unborn child) was underway before the Court of Additional Session Judge, Fast Track Court, Crime Against Women Manipur, as per the order of the High Court of Manipur in the early part of 2018.

After the trial was transferred to the Additional Session Judge Fast Track Court Crime Against Women Manipur, the charge was framed against the accused on March 28.

The accused, on the day of the charge hearing, did not plead guilty to the crime and demanded a trial.

The trial is presently at the stage of hearing the prosecution witnesses and the statement of the complainant, Soram Tomba (husband of one of the deceased Lakhipyari) has already been examined and recorded.

The Court had also fixed the next date for hearing prosecution witnesses on August 27.

It may be mentioned that on the evening of May 30 last year, Soram Lakhipyari and her daughter Monika (who was 8 months pregnant) of Uripok Bachaspati Leikai, were found brutally murdered with their throats slit.

An FIR was lodged at Imphal PS and during the course of investigation, the accused, who is an ex boyfriend of the deceased Monika, was arrested on June 2.

The accused has since then been lodged in Sajiwa Central Jail.