US delegates underscore infrastructure development

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 13: Robert Garverick Minister Coun-sellor, Embassy of United States of America (New Del-hi) put forward his obser- vations after visiting the Indo-Myanmar Border town Moreh conveying that infra-structure development is a must to attract more investors in the region.

Speaking to media persons at Dynasty Hall, Clas- sic Grande today evening, Robert Garverick, who is the Minister Counsellor Economic, Environment, Science and Technology Affairs, Embassy of the United States of America expressed keen interest in the region and its economic affairs and stressed on the potential of forging good relation between the people of US and India.

The US Embassy in New Delhi has been working very closely with the Central Government on a variety of economic development programs, trade, development, environment, science and technology etc.

He further said that the Embassy also focuses on regional connectivity as it is interested in promoting bilateral relationships between United States and India.

Robert Garverick also added that they are interested in working with India to expand the cross border trade, investment and other cooperation between India and its neighbouring countries. After the coming of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East Policy, Manipur has become one of the most important parts of India as the region is considered the gateway to Southeast Asia. He continued that they travelled up to Moreh town today and looked after the border security station and integrated check post where customs and immigration processes will take place. Robert Garverick also informed that the Act East Policy will benefit the economies of both sides of the border and on behalf of the United States of America, he assured to extend all possible support towards the economic development of the State. He also expressed desire to work with the region and to work on cross border participation as the Embassy team witnessed new infrastructure project taking place as well as new roads and bridges being built.

However, other things are needed to be accomplished regarding information technology or telecommunication skills or other types of technical assistance.

Robert Garverick continued that the Embassy is looking forward to work with the people of the region and added that their priority will be infrastructure development.

If infrastructure is properly developed, then lots of investors will turn up in the region, he added.

On the other hand, RK Shivchandra, convener of Act East Policy stated that the delegates from the Embassy have been staying in the State for the past two days and they visited Moreh today to assess and analyse the situation regarding border trade. The delegates have also held a series of discussion sessions with entrepreneurs of the region, he added.

With the opening of the Indo-Myanmar border gate, lots of changes are occurring dramatically as large number of people from Myanmar are getting involved in border trade business with India.

He then appealed to the people of the State to turn Manipur into a bandh free State reasoning that due to bandhs and blockades, a number of development works taken up in the State have been delayed.