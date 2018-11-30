US Diplomats in town for Sangai Fest

By Our Staff Reporter

Imphal, Nov 29: US Ambassador to India, Kenneth I Juster, arrived at Imphal today for the ongoing Sangai Festival 2018.

He became the 25th United States Ambassador to the Republic of India on November 23 last year and is the first US Ambassador to visit Manipur.

The Ambassador reached Imphal at around 2.45 pm today and met Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh and Governor Dr Najma Heptulla.

He toured the main venue of Sangai Festival at Hapta Kangjeibung to see the heritage huts, stalls and to witness the cultural performances.

During his tour, he visited Bhagyachandra Open Air Theatre (BOAT). Later, he was felicitated, along with Patricia Hoffman, the US Consulate General, Kolkata, at the venue.

Speaking at the gathering, he said that on behalf of the US, he would like to share positive relationship with Manipur.

After his tour, he was invited for a dinner hosted by the State Government. He will visit Kangla Fort and Govindaji Temple tomorrow morning before departing.