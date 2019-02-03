US dollars seized

IMPHAL, Feb 2: A sum of 102000 US dollars have been seized from four persons by officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Regional Unit, Imphal yesterday.

The foreign currency valued at Rs 72,56,280 was seized from the possession of Shankar Prasad Sharma (46) of Mantripukhri, Shiva Sharma (44) of Moreh, Varun Bhalla (23) from Burari, North Delhi and Manmohan (42) from Jahangirpuri, Delhi.

All of them have been arrested and a case has been taken up under the Customs Act 1962, according to press release issued by the DRI, Imphal Regional Unit Assistant Director.