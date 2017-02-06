‘Use all tankers’

In the light of the fuel shortage gripping the State as a result of the UNC’s economic blockade, Information Centre for Hill Areas Manipur (ICHAM) launched a drive today to check whether the oil pumps were giving fuel to the people.

Speaking to media persons at ICHAM’s office at Khurai Lamlong, N Rajendro (president of ICHAM) pointed out that only 350, out of the total 580 tankers with IOC license, were being used for bringing fuel into the State.

“If all of these tankers are used, then the fuel scarcity can be eliminated to a considerable extent”, he said, adding that the association has already submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary regarding the matter. He further said that the association will continue their drive to check distribution of fuel at oil pumps throughout the State.