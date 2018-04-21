Using LPG in lieu of bio-mass stressed

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 20: Under Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, Ujjwala Diwas was celebrated successfully at 73 different locations/villages in the State today. The dignitaries present at the event highlighted the importance of usage of clean cooking fuel with regard to health, economic, safety, environment benefits. The LPG Panchayat was organised by Indian Oil Corporation Limited with support from Indane LPG Distributors.

In the Ujjwala Diwas celebration at Changangei Community Hall, Imphal West, CAF&PD and Revenue Minister Karam Shyam who graced the occasion as chief guest highlighted the importance of using LPG as a cooking fuel in place of bio-mass in the kitchen, which has tremendous health affect besides creating environment pollution. He noted that burning fire in the kitchen is like burning 400 cigarettes in one hour. As per World Health Organisation, nearly 15 lakh women die every year due to indoor air pollution related to health hazards in the world. Out of which, nearly 5 lakh women die every year in India, he said. The Minister appealed to the general public to utilize the opportunity of expanded Ujjwala scheme of getting free LPG connections with a budgetary support of Rs 1600 from the Central Government. The beneficiary may opt for loan facility for the stove and first time LPG refills while applying for the scheme, he elaborated. The occasion also marked the release of 20 numbers of PMUY connections to women belonging to BPL family under PMUY scheme through Canchi Indane Service. In the revised scheme, the selection of woman beneficiary would be from the BPL families identified from the SECC list or BPL family covered under the categories -SC/ST households, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin); Antyodaya Anna Yojana; forest dwellers; Most Backward Classes; Tea and Ex-Tea Garden Tribes and people residing in island and river islands. By creating a special observation day, MoPNG through its PSU Oil Marketing Companies successfully promoted amongst the rural consumers, the safe and sustained use of LPG through peer group interactions on a large scale.