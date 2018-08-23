USRA chief shot dead at point blank range

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Aug 22: The supremo of the United Socialist Revolutionary Army (USRA), an armed group under KNO, was shot on the head at point blank range by an identified gunman today at about 8 am. Lalminthang Vaiphei, 56 the commander-in-chief of USRA along with two of his men were just climbing onto their Maruti Gypsy near the ZEO office after having snacks at a local tea stall when he was attacked, sources said.

He was immediately taken to the hospital which is one block away from the attack site but was soon declared dead as the bullet fired on him reportedly pierced through his skull.

Shocked with the murder on an open street at broad daylight, the Zomi Students’ Federation soon declared an emergency shutdown in the district with the Kuki Students’ Organisation following suit with similar announcement.

Business houses and all sizeable markets in the district have been shut for the day since noon due to the calls made by the two student bodies. However movement of traffic and school classes have been left out of the shutdown purview.

With the perpetrators of the crime still remaining a mystery by evening, the Zillai – Vaiphei student body – Churachandpur along with KSO Churachandpur and ZSF GHQ jointly convened a press conference to call the law enforcing agencies to arrest the killer/s within 24 hours. If in case their demand to book the perpetrators of the crime is not met within the timeframe, the student bodies warned of initiating an intense form of agitation.

The remains of Lamminthang Vaiphei was taken to his village at T Munjang, near Kangvai today at about 7 pm. It is still not clear if he will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Several organisations, including the armed groups have condemned the killing and also condoled the family for their loss while also calling on the State authority to book the culprit/s responsible for the murder.

The ZRO, while condoling the loss, said the cruel hand of the monster snatched away the precious life of Lalminthang Vaiphei sending shockwave to the general public and disrupting the peaceful atmosphere of the otherwise peaceful Lamka town. It denounced the killing in the strongest term and asked everyone to shun the path of taking the law into their own hands. It also urged the law keepers to book the perpetrators of the crime without any delay.

The KNO is deeply saddened by the mindless assassination and cabinet colleagues in the KNO and all members have extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

‘The Kuki Nation will cherish Pu Lalminthang’s contribution to strengthen the bonds of Kuki unity, especially in the wake of our people’s struggle for self-determination and the impending political settlement through tripartite talks with Government of India and the Government of Manipur,’ said a statement issued by the joint secretary of KNO’s I&P wing.

Kuki Inpi Manipur has also conveyed their sympathy to all the bereaved family members and expressed outrage over the killing which it maintained was unjustified under any circumstances. The murderers who have perpetrated this heinous crime do not represent a section of our community or our society in any way, it said. The Zomi Human Rights Foundation has also condemned the killing which has disturbed the peaceful atmosphere in the township. While extending condolence to the bereaved family, the foundation appealed to every individuals, leaders, and organisations to heal the community from hatred and make it a better one for everyone.