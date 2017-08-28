UTLA urges

IMPHAL, Aug 27: The United Tribal Liberation Army (UTLA/KNO) has expressed deep concern over the negligence and incomplete construction works of roads under PMSGSY 2013-14 package No 359 after withdrawing fund amounting to Rs 4.30 crore and package number 796 after withdrawing Rs 2.30 crore.

It urged the contractors concerned and the Govt to ensure completion of the works at the earliest.