VA conveys

IMPHAL, Sep 18 : Roudei (TM Kasom) Village  Authority has extended gratitude to MSPDCL managing director R Sudhan, 16-Zalengbung DCC Member Jamkholet Khongsai and the DGM, Ukhrul for restoring the power supply in the village.
It may be mentioned that the village has been deprived of power after the transformer was damaged by a lightning in April this year.

