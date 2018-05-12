VA decries, demands apology

TAMENGLONG, May 11

The Machengluang (Lamlaba) Village Authority, Tamei Sub Division, Tamenglong district has decried the statement of Liangmai Naga Council Manipur president, R Machundoubou alleging Athuan Abonmai as living astray from his native village.

A press release issued by Chairman and secretary of the village authority claimed that Athuan Abonmai is a bonafide native of Machengluang village and questioned the intention of the president for giving such remark. It stated that Athuan is a leader of the village and the villagers seek advice from him every now and then for their welfare.

Terming the claim of Liangmai Naga Council Manipur president as an insult to the Machengluang villagers, it further claimed that Machengluang villagers are satisfied and proud of Athuan Abonmai for being the leader of not only the villager but also of the Zeliangrong community in Assam, Manipur and Nagaland and the Naga people.

The press release further demanded Langmai Naga Council Manipur president to come down to Machengluang village and apologize to the villagers within 10 days starting from today.

It further warned that the villagers will take up appropriate action against the president as per law of the land if he fails to come and apologize while adding that the villagers will not bear any responsibilities for any unwanted consequences.