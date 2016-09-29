Vaiphei community celebrates Thazing Lap

Vaiphei community in Manipur celebrated ‘Thazing Lap’, one of its most important festivals at Leilon Vaiphei village in Senapati district with pomp and gaiety on Tuesday. The 3rd State level celebration of Thazing Lap was organised by State Level Thaziing Lap Celebration Committee. Cultural programs like folk songs, dances performed by various cultural troupes of Vaiphei and demonstration of the lifestyle of the Vaiphei people staged by small children were the main highlights of the celebration. Secretary of Thaziing Lap Committee Thathang Vaiphei interpreted the festival ‘Thaziing Lap’ as ‘Autumn Festival’ and said that it has been celebrated since the days of the ancestors as a recreational post-sowing festival.

The festival is celebrated after the entire sowing process including weeding, clearing and burning of fields, transplantation and sowing of paddy is completed (July) or by the end of the monsoon season, he said. The origin of the festival dates back to the period when various Vaiphei clans lived in a settlement called Khuavaiphei, believed to be located in present day Chin hills, Myanmar, he added. State IFCD, Printing and Stationery Minister Ngamthang Haokip; PHED, Science and Technology and Labour Minister T Manga Vaiphei; MLA of Saikul A/C Yamthong Haokip; MLA of Churachandpur A/C Phungzathang Tonsing and president of Vaiphei Peoples’ Council Ghqs attended as dignitaries of the State level celebration of the festival.