Value of maize farming in NE embraced

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 23: The inaugural function of a two days awareness cum training programme on “Promoting Improved Technology of Maize Production under NEH Region” under the sponsorship of ICAR- Indian Institute of Maize Research, PAU Campus, Ludhiana, Punjab was organized by ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Manipur Centre today at Ukhongshang village, Thoubal district. The programme was graced by Joint Director, ICAR Manipur Centre Dr I Meghachandra Singh; Dr S Hazarika, Principal Investigator NICRA project and Head NRM, ICAR Umiam Meghalaya; Dr SK Das, Head, Fishery, ICAR Umiam; Dr MA Ansari, Scientist, ICAR Manipur Centre and Principal Investigator, Maize project and Dr Punitha P, Scientist, Agril Extension and Co PI, NICRA Project. The dignitaries highlighted the importance of the campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doubling the farmer’s income by 2022. They asserted that Pre kharif maize based cropping system ensures double crop (Pre kharif maize-pulses) and diversifies the monocropping of rice mixed farming especially in Jhum areas and farmers can ensure the double crops with 200 percent cropping intensity with suitable rice and maize based cropping system in the valley and hills respectively. ICAR Manipur Centre is introducing high yielding varieties (HYVs) of high quality protein maize (HQPM) in this region in collaboration with ICAR- Indian Institute of Maize Research, PAU Campus, Ludhiana, Punjab. In the North East, maize is very much important for both direct consumption and as for secondary produce. Maize can be used for piggery and poultry farming which are the prior farming systems among the North East people. The technical session deliberated on the package and practices, seed treatment with biofertilizers, fertilizers and soil management, seed production etc.

On the occasion, quality seeds of maize (HQPM 1 and 5) for 10 hectares area and other critical inputs like biofertilizers, lime and fertilizers were distributed to the farmers. ICAR Manipur Centre covered HQPM demonstrations across 125 ha area in the State during 2017-18. As part of the programme, the dignitaries visited farmer’s field to attend the Farmer’s Field Day held on the theme “Lentil/Mustard Cultivation Under Conservation Agriculture”. They also visited “Integrated farming system model” developed by ICAR Manipur Centre at the farmers fields of Phijam Thoiba and Ningthem Singh. Thoiba and Ningthem shared their success story in the presence of fellow farmers. The duo thanked ICAR for imparting the technology dissemination in their village. 93 farmers and members of Yokhat Farmers Club attended the programme.