The Nirmalabas High School Van Service Welfare Association has appealed to all concerned not to harass the association when they have any misunderstanding or dispute with Nirmalabas High School authority.
Informing that the van service operators are humble wage earners, a press release issued by the association said that it is not related with any group or individual.
Van assn appeals
