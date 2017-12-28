Van catches fire

Moreh, Dec 27: A Maruti van plying between Moreh and Imphal bearing registration no MN04A-4158 caught fire at around 2.30 pm today near L Phaimol village, 7 kms from Moreh while it was on its way to Imphal.

Driver of the Maruti van, Md Waris, s/o Abdul Khalik, of Moreh ward no 5 claimed that the fire might have originated from the fuel line. Exact source of the fire is known yet.

Personnel of the 11 AR E-Coy stationed at H Mongjang first responded to the fire. Manipur Fire Service, Moreh also rushed to the spot and tried to put out the fire. Except for a few commodities it was carrying, everything was gutted by the fire. A team of police personnel led by H Chaoba, OC Moreh PS inspected the site.