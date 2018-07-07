Van Mahotsav week observed

THOUBAL/SENAPATI, Jul 6: Kairembikhok Students’ Union and Club under the aegis of Divisional Forest Officer Thoubal RK Amarjit observed Van Mahotsav at Kairembikhok Friday.

The tree plantation drive under the theme “Plant a Tree, Save Your Children” at Kairembikhok football ground was attended by SDC Irong L Ashakumar, Wangbal Gram Panchayat Up-Pradhan L Bimol, secretary general of KSUC Usham Surchand, members of the club and staff of Forest Department.

Members and volunteers of the club distributed saplings to villagers at the event. Large numbers of school children planted saplings at the event.

In Senapati, the Maram Bazar St Joseph Church observed the 69th Van Mahotsav commemorating its Golden Jubilee Thursday. DFO Senapati AM Rajesh (IFS) attended the first phase of tree plantation drive at the ‘town sinking zone below IB’, Maram. The site was chosen to stop further deposit of waste and to cover the area/town with green trees, said a statement of the St Joseph Church issued by Luikang John.

The varieties of plants planted during the drive included hullock and gokul.

In the second phase, the Church will plant over 2,000 saplings of tree bean and Parkia speciosa (yongchak) to generate income, said the Church.