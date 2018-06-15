Vast areas flooded, Haoreibi inundated

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 14: Even though the breached portion of Imphal River bank at New Checkon has been restored, another breached section of the same river at Chajing Karam cannot be restored till date which has resulted in inundation of vast areas.

The breached section at New Checkon was restored at around 3 am today.

Notably, Chief Minister N Biren and some Cabinet Ministers personally inspected the restoration work.

On the other hand, the whole of Haoreibi has been inundated by flood water gushing from Imphal River through the breached section at Karam.

Huge volumes of water gushing through the breached section have started flooding vast tracts of paddy fields as well as homesteads at Hiyangthang Pallak, Samurou and Naorem.

Knee-high flood water can be seen flowing over Mayai Lambi between Hiyangthang Pallak and Samurou.

MLA O Lukhoi who inspected the flooded areas said that it would not be easy to restore the breached embankment as the water volume of Imphal River is quite huge and forceful as the same river is joined by Kongba River and Iril River upstream.

Moreover, the breached section is quite long, he remarked.

The breached section at New Checkon has been restored after concerted efforts together with some men from Paobitek who have vast experience in restoring breached river embankments, said Lukhoi who is also Vice Chairman of Manipur Infrastructure Development Agency (MIDA).

Now 50 men from Paobitek have been sent to Karam to join the efforts of restoring the breached section of Imphal River bank.

Even though Karam where the river bank breached is within Langthabal AC, most of the areas which have been flooded are within Wangoi AC, Lukhoi said.

A large number of police recruits currently undergoing training at Manipur Police Training College joined the river bank restoration work at New Checkon.

Meanwhile, nine persons who have been marooned in two houses by the flood waters have been safely rescued.

The nine individuals were rescued by a joint team of Manipur Mountaineering and Trekking Association and State Disaster Response Force with logistic support from Imphal West District Police and local people.

The joint team of MMTA and SDRF worked for many hours exhaustively to rescue the marooned people and the team succeeded in rescuing them at around 6 in the evening today.