VC appeals

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 8 : VC of Manipur University Prof Adya Prasad Pandey has informed that any form of procession, rally, agitation, sit in protests and hunger strike inside the university campus is against the code of conduct of the university ordinance and requested all the students, teachers and non teaching staff of the university to abide by the code of conduct and refrain from such unlawful acts.

A press release issued by the PRO Office Manipur University stated that the VC is in constant touch with the Chief Minister, the Governor and the higher authorities to resolve the ongoing crisis in the university.

The VC further appealed to the guardians of the students to extend their support in resolving the current issue so that the pending examination results can be declared immediately. The VC further appealed to the public and the student organisations to make education a free zone in the larger interest of the student community.

The VC further appealed to MUSU to think of the students first even if there are differences between the administration and the association and added that such practice of affecting the students’ career by a students body is practised nowhere in the country.

On the other hand, regarding the burning down of the office of the Assistant Director of Sports and the indoor stadium of the university yesterday night, the VC appealed to all those concerned not to involve in such violent acts.

The university property is public property and they are for the students, teachers and staff, it added.

The VC further mentioned that teachers should also refrain from inciting students against other students, colleagues or administration.

The VC once again appealed to the agitating students and teachers to consider the career of the students of the university and its affiliated colleges and to discuss their demands through dialogue.

It also mentioned that the VC is trying his best to resolve the issue at the earliest.