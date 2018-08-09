VC in-charge appeals Secretary, GoI

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 8: The newly appointed VC in-charge of Manipur University, Professor W Vishwanath has appealed to the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development, R Subrahmanyam, to take up necessary actions to resolve the present crisis at Manipur University in the interest of the students and the people.

Mentioning that he assumed the office of the VC in-charge of Manipur University in principle with effect from August 3 , he claimed that Professor AP Pandey, who has been on leave, has been performing as the VC of the university outside the State much to the shock and surprise of all.

He explained that the three main bodies of the university, MUSU, MUTA and MUSA, have been on agitation seeking Pandey’s removal since May 30 over allegations of administrative and financial irregularities.

Based on the allegations levelled by the university communities, a fact finding committee was constituted by the Ministry of Human Resource Development on July 17 to enquire into the charges against Pandey. However, the agitator refused to cooperate with the committee and insisted on constituting an independent High Power Committee under the Commission of Enquiry Act 1952, he explained.

Professor W Vishwanath continued that the agitators wish for the leave granted to Professor AP Pandey to be related to the enquiry and appealed to the Ministry to provide a proper reply regarding the matter within two days in view of the burning problems in the university.

He conveyed that the complete paralysis of academic and official activities of the university due to the crisis has hampered the entire teaching process and the official functioning of the university in the campus as well as the 93 colleges affiliated to the university.

Mention may be made that the university has been unable to announce the results of the 6th semester examinations of the college students till date, he added.

Pointing out that the pending constitution of the High Power Committee has made him unable to perform his duties fully, the VC in-charge appealed to the Ministry to take up necessary actions to resolve the university issue at the earliest.

On the other hand, MUSU, MUTA and MUSA held an emergency joint meeting today at MUTA office and during the meeting, it was resolved to demand the independent High Power Committee/Commission under the Commission of Enquiry Act 1952 to probe into the financial and administrative irregularities committed by Professor AP Pandey as VC of Manipur University, to be instituted on or before August 14 in the interest of the public.