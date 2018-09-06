VC-in charge highlights MU affairs to HRD Secy

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 5 : Highlighting the prevailing situation at Manipur University and the unwarranted return of AP Pandey, the VC-in charge of MU, Professor W Vishwanath Singh has written to the Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, MHRD, urging him to take appropriate action in time so as to ensure smooth inquiry proceedings and AP Pandey does not hamper normalcy in the university.

After the suspension of the 85 days old agitation and re-opening of Manipur University on August 23, the pending results of the 6th Semester examinations of the affiliated colleges and semester examinations of the university have been declared, said the VC-in charge

On the basis of the MoA signed by the State Government, the MHRD, MUTA, MUSA and MUSU, the leave period of AP Pandey has been extended from September 1 till the time the inquiry against him is completed, said the VC-in charge adding that the Registrar in charge had also issued another notice stating that the VC-in charge will continue to perform the duties of the VC.

However the recent statements of AP Pandey that he has resumed office, opening a transit office at his official bungalow far away from MU, dubbing the leave granted to him as null and void, banning MUTA and MUSA and challenging the integrity of the Chairman of the probe committee who is a retired Chief Justice are matters of great concern, said the VC-in charge.

Students, staff and teachers are now being made to produce their identity cards before entering MU campus, said the VC-in charge and added that this not necessary as the security of the varsity is ensured by the Proctor and the security officer of MU.

Professor Pandey is more concerned about the inquiry than the welfare of the varsity, said the VC-in charge and expressed concern that if the activities of Pandey continue, then the joint efforts of the State Govt, the MHRD and the university community and the whole of Manipur would be severely affected.