VC refutes charges, gives his side of the story

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 24: Manipur University Vice Chancellor Professor Adya Prasad Pandey has claimed that the allegations levelled by Manipur University Students Union (MUSU) are not true but false and accusations which are targeted at him.

Speaking to media persons at his official residence at Sanjenthong today, Professor Adya Prasad Pandey said that he has no obligation to respond to such baseless accusations but decided to clarify regarding the issue looking after the interest of the university community, particularly the students.

Claiming that MUSU is demanding that he resign from his post under false allegations, the VC conveyed that he came here not to turn tail but to serve the university.

Replying to a query, Professor Adya Prasad Pandey assured that he is working tirelessly to bring a solution to the uncertainty plaguing the university, although it will take some time.

On the 15 allegations levelled against him, the VC claimed that everything he has done till date are for the welfare and the development of the university.

Replying to yet another query, Professor Adya Prasad Pandey stated that he can produce all the necessary white papers for all the outside State trips and the costs incurred during the trips but he cannot do so at the moment as the office has been locked.

He continued that he took charge as the university’s VC on October 26, 2016. At that time, there were also various issues concerning academic and administrative matters of the university. The university community was inconvenienced by a series of crisis.

In a historic feat, the 105th Indian Science Congress was hosted by Manipur University in March this year. Before that, MU also hosted East Zone Vice-Chancellors’ Meet in November last year, he added.

During the last one and a half year, the reservation system issue has been resolved and the classes, examinations, sessions and PhD programmes were all regularised.

On the charges of MUSU, the VC explained that he had gone on the said trips to meet UGC, HRD and other Ministry officials and he had delegated the necessary duties to the senior most Professor.

Those trips are not losses for the university and it is false that the expenditure ran into crores, he claimed.

He clarified that he has not violated Manipur University Act, 2005 in any way and added that necessary steps are being taken up to establish a complete MU Court and conduct the Court session by July 2018.

The 13th Convocation was held on September 17, 2012 while the 14th Convocation was held on April 29, 2014. Plans are being made to hold the 15th Convocation in August this year, Professor Adya Prasad Pandey said and added that the authorities concerned are trying to conduct the programme regularly each year from now.

The VC explained that as per Manipur University Act, 2005, there is no mandatory requirements for the Executive Council and the Finance Committee to hold at least three meetings in a year.

The allegation that some funds were donated to ABVP is false and baseless, he clarified and explained that there was a case of advertisements for MU carried in a souvenir.

On the other hand, the VC explained that opening of Smart Class for every Department is done by ITI Ltd, a Central Government undertaking and the projects were done through the Purchase Committee.

All the HoDs concerned were consulted in connection with the project, he added.

Professor Adya Prasad Pandey claimed that the claim made by MUSU that the price of an answer sheet is Rs 24, is false.

The answer sheet costs just Rs 14.95 and it contains 24 pages as well as facilities like OMR sheet, coding-decoding features and sheet scan.

There is no prohibition regarding taking of any additional answer sheets, he added.

He further explained that advertisements for appointing teachers have been done and the necessary interview was scheduled to start from tomorrow.

Steps are also being taken up to open some new Departments.

The VC denied any corruption or ill practice regarding the hiring of contract employees and added that some clerical staff and peons were employed due to opening of some new hostels and following the retirement of former staff.

Professor Adya Prasad Pandey continued that there is no harm in staying late in the office and clarified that he stayed late so as to finish necessary files/paperworks.

He further claimed that the statutory posts of Registrar, Controller of Examinations, Librarian and Curators etc have been held by in-charge officials even before he took charge as the VC and added that he has been doing all he can to regularise the said posts.

On the other hand, the VC stated that he has not come across any complaint regarding taking of around 30-45 days for obtaining original certificates and assured that he would look into the matter at the earliest to solve the problem if any.

He claimed that there has been no instance of threats or harassments meted out by security personnel to the students and added that his office is wide open for anyone to come and discuss any issue related to the university.

Replying to a question, the VC replied that he drives in a bullet proof car and has Y category security due to some reasons as well as some advice regarding his security.

On the other hand, he also clarified that he has not sent any kind of notice or information claiming that MUSU is linked with revolutionary groups.