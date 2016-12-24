Veering towards hostile confrontations The bad, ugly and good

More than apparent that the ongoing economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council is more than just an economic blockade and it has veered dangerously close to a hostile confrontation between communities, this time between the Nagas and the Meiteis. And let it be very clear to all that any confrontation between communities will benefit those who are deadly against the existence of a socio-political reality called Manipur. No point in spelling out which entities are against the existence of Manipur as a socio-political entity and this is all the more reason why those who stand by the idea of Manipur as a political and social entity need to be on their toes against such divisive tactics. It is for this reason why the newspapers published in Imphal have been receiving statements and inputs which are literally aimed at pitching one community against the other and it is again for this reason why the Editors’ Guild, Manipur had to appeal to all concerned not to issue venomous statements. The newspapers too were urged to be extra careful while dealing with any of the statements issued by these elements. The Sangai Express will not reveal the identity of the body which issued such a statement, but for the enlightenment of all, will quote the statement. One day after the December 18 incident along Imphal-Ukhrul road at Khurai, a prominent organisation based in Nagaland issued a statement which read more like a war cry.

“The…appeals to Meitei community living in Naga areas to talk to their people living in Manipur not to wage war against Nagas on communal lines or else it will have adverse repercussions in the Naga areas.’ The statement was published as a news item, but the dangerous tone was edited then. The Sangai Express believes that editorials are read by mature, educated people and hence the quote from the statement which was e-mailed to this paper. This is not to incite trouble, but to drive home the point that some organisations are indeed playing with fire. By all means, condemn the December 18 incident, but why try to instigate the people further ? This is dangerous and mischievous, but what gives hope to all is the perfectly sane voice from the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee. “We are pained and hurt by the economic blockade time and again. It implies, let people die of out of hunger and thirst. Economic blockade is strangling not just the economy but our children to death. (On the counter blockade on December 18)… It is also inhuman and demonic to attack peaceful travellers for no fault of theirs. Destroying properties can’t be considered as wise action by any sensible people.” Underlines the point that while there may be some who are ready to spew venom, there are others who are ready to take a balanced side and view things in the correct perspective. Time for all not be swayed by venom spewing elements.