Vehicle count on the card

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 11: With a view to tackle the ever worsening problem of traffic congestion in Imphal city and frame an appropriate policy, motor vehicles plying within and around the capital city would be counted.

A decision to this effect was adopted at a meeting of the Traffic Regulation and Parking Committee (TRPC), informed a source.

Due arrangements have been made to start the exercise of counting vehicles at the earliest and the Transport Department has already set a target of completing the whole exercise within two months.

As per reports culled from DTOs of different districts, there were 3,67,035 motor vehicles in the State till December last year.

With the number of vehicles rising incessantly, traffic congestion, parking problems and noise pollution too have been aggravating correspondingly.

The exercise of counting vehicles would be carried out by Home Guards, VDF personnel and MAHUD Department officials under the supervision of Transport Department.

The exercise would be carried out at 40 key road junctions of Imphal city, said the source.

Apart from assessing the volume of motor vehicles, certain areas of Imphal city would be identified for development of multi-modal transit corridor.

Moreover, a survey on per capital travel demand of the denizens of Imphal city would be carried out and the reports of these exercises would form the basis of a policy which would be framed to tackle traffic congestion in the capital city, informed the source.